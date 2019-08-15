Home

Marlene Aug. 10 2010

Marlene Trujillo, 76, of
Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rosa-belle Salazar; and bro-ther, Jobe Salazar. Marlene is survived by her husband of 48 years, Tony Trujillo; children, David Duran and John (Wendy) Trujillo; grand-children, David Jr. (Ray-ven), John Jr. (Kristin), Alicia (Matt), Marcus, Candice and Latina; great-grandchildren, Shayla, Jessie, Leo, Ev-elyn and Weston; sis-ter-in-law, Sadie Muniz; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Memorial service, 3 p.m. Friday, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 15, 2019
