Marlene Trujillo, 76, of
- Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rosa-belle Salazar; and bro-ther, Jobe Salazar. Marlene is survived by her husband of 48 years, Tony Trujillo; children, David Duran and John (Wendy) Trujillo; grand-children, David Jr. (Ray-ven), John Jr. (Kristin), Alicia (Matt), Marcus, Candice and Latina; great-grandchildren, Shayla, Jessie, Leo, Ev-elyn and Weston; sis-ter-in-law, Sadie Muniz; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Memorial service, 3 p.m. Friday, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 15, 2019