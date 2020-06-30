Marlyne Baca

Marlyne Annie Baca, 59, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Mike Baca; stepfather, Phillip Valerio; grandmother, Rosaura Val-verde; brothers-in-law, Manny Garcia and Ray Martinez; She is survived by her sons, Kenny and Marcos Baca; grand-daughters, Destynie, Lexys and Layla Baca; mother, Helen Valerio; sisters, Liz Garcia, Gloria Martinez, Theresa Baca, Susan Valerio and Agnes Garcia; step-sister, Pauline Martinez; her twin brother, Marlo (Sara) Baca; brother, Mike Baca; special family friend, Amber Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews. No services at this time. A Celebration of Life to come.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store