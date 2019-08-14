|
Marnie (Berrian) Toevs,
- 89, a longtime Pueblo resident, passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2019. Born in Goshen, N.Y., Marnie began her beautiful journey on Oct. 19, 1929. At just 10 years old, she met the boy across the street, Ted Berrian, and the two formed an unbreakable bond. They were married on April 3, 1949, and had five wonderful children. Together, their adventure took them from New York to Ohio and then to St. Petersburg, Fla., their paradise where they both loved to fish from their boat in the Gulf of Mexico. In 1978, the pair moved to Colorado and settled in Pueblo, where Marnie enjoyed a successful career as a Realtor and then a mortgage loan officer. With a great sense of humor and a zest for life, she was a caring soul who was admired and loved by all who knew her. Always active in her church, she was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Pueblo where she sang in the choir for many years. She was a devoted volunteer with the Assistance League of Pueblo, logging countless hours working at the Bargain Box. One of her greatest joys in life was participating in Operation School Bell and seeing deserving children start the school year wearing new school clothes. An avid bowler and golfer, she joined more leagues than she had time for and surprised even herself with an impressive hole-in-one at the Pueblo Country Club in 2006. Marnie is survived by her five children, Cynthia Jackson, Ted (Donna) Berrian, Joel (Mary) Berrian, Kim (Renee) Berrian and Marnie (Mark) Iorio; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Marnie was preceded in death by her husband, Ted; and her grandson, Mike Jackson. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church, 220 W. 10th St., Pueblo, CO 81003. A reception at the church will follow the service. Final resting place will be at Roselawn Cemetery in Pueblo. Online condolences may be made to www.ponderosavalleyfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 14, 2019