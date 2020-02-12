|
|
Martha Brass Bewley,
- 74, passed away Feb. 7, 2020, in Pueblo West. Survived by husband of 55 years, Jim; son, Mitch (Kathleen); grandchildren, Jason, Jacob, Brooke and Mitchell; three great-grand-children; brother, Ron Beeley; sisters, Ellen (Mike) Sweeney and Carolyn Brass; in-laws, Kay, Bill, Bonnie, Patricia and Diane; and numerous relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents; brothers, Chuck and Steve Brass. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Majestic Baptist Church, 494 E. Hemlock Dr., Pueblo West. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 12, 2020