Martha Joan Elsie Martinez,
86, passed away Sept. 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert Joseph Martinez; and daughter-in-law, Sophie. She is survived by her children, Patricia (Ronald) Garcia, Albert Martinez Jr., Michael Martinez, Gregory (Salem) Martinez, and James (Jayne) Martinez; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grand- children. Martha loved spending time with her family, church, and animals. She enjoyed watching the Broncos, Telenovelas and Entertainment Tonight. Rosary will be T 7 p.m. Thursday, with funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m., both at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, with Interment at Imperial Memorial Gardens. Services will be livestreamed at Bit.ly/MarthaMartinezMemorial . Online condolences, www.imperialfunerals.com