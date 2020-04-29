|
|
Martha Lujan, 83, passed
- away from a sudden illness in Aurora, Colo., on April 25, 2020. She is survived by her children, Ralph Lujan Jr. (Heather) of Tulsa, Okla., Randy Lujan of Omaha, Neb., Diana Lujan MD of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Debra Monroe (Barry) of Gypsum, Colo.; and grandchildren Kilian, Maureen, Tara, Ravae, Cameron, Gabrielle and Lars. Also survived by her siblings, Roseanne Trujillo, Teresa Perez, Fred Espinoza and Betty Roybal; great-grandchild and multiple family and friends. In her honor, you may send donations for research to the Alz-heimer's Association. There will be a drive through visitation with the family from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at Imperial Funeral Home, with private graveside service at The Imperial Memorial Gardens. All people must wear a mask. Online condolences, www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 29, 2020