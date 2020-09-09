Martin Gonzales, born on Nov. 11, 1937, passed on Sept. 3, with family members present. He was the loving husband of Daisy Gonzales along with children, Mark E. Gonzales (Dee) and Sandra Harrison. He lived his post retirement life mostly watching over and helping coach his grandchildren, Tony (MC) Harrison and Ryan Armijo, as well as his great-grandson Chase Harrison; brother to Theresa (Ernie) Sanchez and Margaret (Frank) Trujillo; and sister-in-law, Pat Gonzales. Martin was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Mary Gonzales; brothers, Jim Gonzales, Richard Gonzales and Baby Margaret Eloise. It was an honor for him to be a compadre to numerous individuals and a friend to all. Born and raised in Pueblo, he attended Minnequa Elementary, Keating Middle School, and graduated from Pueblo Catholic High. Martin served in the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division (Paratroopers). Martin received a bachelor of arts degree from Pueblo Junior College, bachelor of arts degree from Colorado State College in Greeley, Colo. (social studies and special education), master's degree from Adams State College in Alamosa, Colo. (cultural studies and secondary education), along with completing post graduate studies at the University of Northern Colorado and University of Wyoming. He was successfully employed by District No. 60 for 37 years in various capacities: special education teacher, history teacher, and Liaison Specialist at the elementary, high school, and district levels. Martin spent many years helping change lives as Executive Director, Department of Pupil Personnel. During his employment by School District No. 60, he served on many community organizations' board of directors as well as being a presenter at local, state and national conferences. He had been honored with outstanding educator awards from various organizations as well as receiving a commendation from the Colorado Senate for his contributions to the school district and students. Martin retired June 1988. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 611 Logan Ave., with limited inside seating. Burial will follow at Imperial Cemetery Pieta Mausoleum (for comfort, bring a chair and umbrella). The reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Colorado Room of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #145. Martin loved to yell at the Colorado Rockies, so it would be nice to see lots of purple, grey, and black.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store