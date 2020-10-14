Martina Tina Miramontes,
69, passed away Oct. 8, 2020. She was born Feb. 4, 1951, in Gardner, Colo., to proud parents, Florentino and Senaida (Cortez) Villar-real. Both preceded her in death. She loved being with her family. She was a peacemaker, very compassionate and loved everyone. She is survived by her husband, Perfecto Miramontes; son, Perfecto Villarreal; and sister, Sylvia Corral; brothers, Lorenzo, Tom (Connie) and Jesus (Dawn) Villarreal; several nieces and nephews whom she adored to include, Samuel (Annica), Daniel (Delany) and Miguel Corral; special friends, Dalila Armijo-Padilla and daughters who Tina loved as if they were her own; several great-nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends who will miss Tina dearly. Funeral Mass, 1 p.m. Friday, The Cath-edral of Sacred Heart. Interment, Highland Cem-etery, Wellington, Colo. Limited seating due to gathering restrictions. Mask required. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
.