Marty Chavez In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
Marty Chavez
6-23-1936 11-9-2008
They say there is a reason
The say time will heal
Neither time or reason
Will change the
way we feel.
Gone are the days
We used to share
But in our hearts
You will always be there.
The gates of memories
Will never close
We miss you more
Than anybody knows.
On the eleventh
anniversary of you
leaving us
to go to Heaven
we love and
miss you everyday.
Till we meet again,
always and forever!
Sadly missed by Husband, Daughters, Son-in-law, Grandchildren,
Great-grandchildren,
Sisters, Brothers
and extended Family

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 9, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -