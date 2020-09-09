Marvin Pearce

Marvin Kenneth Pearce, 66, of Canon City, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, H. Kenneth and Nita N. Pearce. He is survived by his children, Cathy and Mike, three grandchildren, his brother and sisters, numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Mar-vin served his country as a U.S. Marine and was a carpenter by trade. A private family service will be held at a later date in June.



