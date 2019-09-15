Home

Marvine Judy Lopez, 54,
passed away Sept. 10, 2019. She was born Nov. 17, 1964 to Dionicio and Marvine (Torres) Vigil. She was preceded in death by her father and two brothers. She is survived by her husband, Lorenzo Lopez Sr.; mother, Marvine Vigil; sons, Alonzo, Armando, Manuel, Paul, and Lorenzo Jr.; grandchildren, CarieAnn, Lorenzo III, and Cruzito; six siblings; mother-in-law, Santos Lopez; several in-laws, nieces, nephews, and relatives. Celebration of life, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Angelus Chapel. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 15, 2019
