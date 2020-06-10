Marvine Vigil
02/02/1937 - 06/04/2020
Marvine Maria Vigil, 83, of Pueblo passed away on June 4, 2020. She was born Feb. 2, 1937, to the union of Patricio and Rufina. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dionicio Vigil; four sons, one daughter, her parents, one brother and one sister. She is survived by six children and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grand-children. Private family service with Livestream through Facebook, 6 p.m. Friday, Romero Chapel.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 10, 2020.
