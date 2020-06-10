Marvine Maria Vigil, 83, of Pueblo passed away on June 4, 2020. She was born Feb. 2, 1937, to the union of Patricio and Rufina. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dionicio Vigil; four sons, one daughter, her parents, one brother and one sister. She is survived by six children and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grand-children. Private family service with Livestream through Facebook, 6 p.m. Friday, Romero Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store