Mary A. Clinton
- to Margarito and Matilda Salazar on Aug. 19, 1926, in Hotchkiss, Colo., went home Dec. 25, 2019, in Pueblo. Survived by sister, Sadie; children, Shirley, Janice, Vollie, Tommy, Darlene, Nancy, Donna, Jody, Rudy, Opal and Juanita; grandchildren, great and great-great-grand-children. Preceded in death by husband, Vollie L.; grandsons, Kevin and Donnie; her siblings, Henry, Manuel, Margaret and Amanda. Mary worked at the PAD during the Rosie the Riveter era. Mary was an amazing woman. She will be dearly missed. Viewing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2019. Funeral service, 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2019, both held at Roselawn Funeral Home. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 29, 2019