IN MEMORIAM
Mary I. Aguero
Happy 89th Birthday
Mom
The Watcher
She always leaned to watch for us
Anxious if we were late,
In winter by the window,
In summer by the gate.
And though we mocked her tenderly
Who had such foolish care,
The long way home would seem more safe,
Because she waited there.
Her thoughts were all so full of us,
She never could forget,
And so I think that where she is
She must be watching yet.
Waiting 'til we come home to her
Anxious if we are late
Watching from
Heaven's window
Leaning from
Heaven's gate.
From Your Loving
Children
