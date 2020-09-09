Mary Louise "Bebe" Anderson (Montoya),
age 79, formerly of Walsenburg passed away peace-fully with her son, Frank, holding her hand on Saturday, July 18, 2020,. at Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital in Albuquerque, N.M. Mary was born May 18, 1941, in Pueblo, to Frank and Mary Montoya (Martinez). She was a 1959 graduate of Central High School in Pueblo and then subsequently received her licensed practical nursing degree from Pueblo Junior College. She worked for more than three decades for the State of Colo-rado as a community health nurse and then as a job service coordinator. Mary was very active in her community. She loved helping the underserved, especially children and teenagers. Her hobbies included reading, cooking Mexican food, baking pies, watching old movies and spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Duane "Duke" Anderson (2017); her sister, Kathleen Leyva (Montoya) (2017); her brother, Richard "Ricky" Montoya (2008); her par-ents and several aunts and uncles. Mary is survived by her two sons, Vincent and Frank (Terri) Anderson; four grandchildren, Jacob, Nicholas, Allison and Sydney; two great-grandchildren, Aureus and Freyja; her two sisters, Madalyn (Ned) Vigil and Pat (Dan) Snell; brother-in-law, Richard Leyva; and many neices, nephews and cousins. There will be no funeral services per Mary's wishes. If you would like to donate to The American Diabetes Association
in her memory that would be greatly appreciated.