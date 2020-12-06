1/1
Mary Ann "Nan" Lamons
Mary Ann "Nan" Lamons was born on Feb. 6, 1934, in Van Buren, Ark., to Robert and Ilda Cowne. She moved to Coffeyville, Kan., and then to Pueblo, Colo., where she graduated from Centennial High School class of 1952. She attended Iowa State University before transferring and graduating from Colorado A&M. She married Robert E. "Bob" Lamons in Cheyenne, Wyo., on April 1, 1955, and started her family with him who was in the United States Army. She made 22 moves with Bob in his 29 year military career and 42 years of marriage before his death on Feb. 14, 1997. She retired in Fountain Hills, Ariz., and Longmont, Colo. Nan died on Nov. 25, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla. She is survived by her loving children, Monty and Penny Lamons, Winchester, Virginia, Lynnette and Mark Martin of Oklahoma City, Okla., Lance and Sherri Lamons of Frisco, Texas and Lucky and Shana Lamons of Tulsa, Okla. She is survived by six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Services and burial will be in Brookside Cemetery, Rye, Colo., after the pandemic.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 6, 2020.
