Mary Ann (Gomez) Vigil
- was born March 30, 1939, in Del Carbon, Colo. to the union of Emma (King) and Seledon Gomez Sr. She passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 28, 2019. She attended Del Carbon School until the seventh grade, and was then bused to Walsenburg where she graduated from Huerfano County High School in 1957. From an early age, Mary Ann wanted to be a school teacher. In pursuit of this dream, she first attended Trinidad State Junior College where she graduated with an associate's degree in early childhood education in 1982. She continued her education, attending Adams State College in Alamosa, graduating Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in education in 1983. She went on to complete her formal instruction at Adams State, earning her master's degree in education in 1995. Mary Ann taught her entire career at the Walsenburg middle school, retiring in 1999, after 25 years of service. Throughout retirement, Mary Ann enjoyed many hobbies, including quilting, gardening, and most recently, painting with some of her closest friends, old and new. Being a life-long scholar, in 2013 she published an autobiography, documenting the memories from her days growing up in the Del Carbon coal-camp. Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jerry Vigil; her children, Eric, Jerriann, Sylvia (Randy), Darrell (Mona) and Clyde (Pat); her 14 grand- children, Erica, Jessica, Veronica, Mariah, Lane, Andrew, Keith, Jennie, Neil, Brian, Derek, Dominick, Elizabeth, Tyler; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was the fourth of nine siblings, Seledon Jr., Carmelita, Clorinda, Gilbert, Leroy, Marie, Dorothy and Dolores. Mary Ann was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed dearly and will live on in our hearts and memories forever. A funeral Mass will be held, 11 a.m., today, Sept. 4, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 111 E. 7th St., Walsenburg, CO. A graveside memorial and interment will follow at the Sand Arroyo Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 4, 2019