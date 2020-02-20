Home

Mary ann (Polito) Wurster

Mary ann (Polito) Wurster Obituary
Mary Ann (Polito)
Wurster, 90, passed
away peacefully in her Phoenix home Feb. 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by mother, Opal Mers; father, Joe Polito Sr.; brother, Joe Polito Jr.; and husband, James F. Wurster. She leaves behind her loving sons and daughters, Phillip (Linda) Cottingham, Debra (Manny) Paparelli-Rivero, Tony (Michele) Wurster, Elizabeth (Herminio) Gomez; two nephews like sons to her, Joe (Karen) Polito and Jimmy Polito; along with numerous nieces and nephews from the Wurster side. She was blessed with 13 grandkids and eight great-grandkids, all so blessed to have her in their life! Mary Ann's devotion to family, strong will and spunky energy will forever be with us. Viewing, 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, followed by service at 11 a.m., both at TG McCarthy Funeral Home. Reception to follow. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 20, 2020
