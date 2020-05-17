Home

Mary Arguello


09/30/1934 - 05/13/2020
Mary Arguello Obituary
Mary P. Arguello, 85,
passed away May 13, 2020. She was born Sept. 30, 1934 in Dickson, N.M., to the union of Ben and Sally (Romero) Brito. Both preceded her in death along with her husband, Jose M. Arguello; her children, Mike, Phil, Lorraine and Baby Lorraine; and sister-in-law, Virginia Brito. Mary loved to read the Bible, cook and be with her family. She is survived by her children, Carlos (Juanita) Arguello, Sam Arguello, Rosemary Garcia; brother, Ben Brito; several grand-children, great-grand-children, other relatives and friends who loved and will miss her dearly. Due to gathering restrictions, private family service. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 17, 2020
