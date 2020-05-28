|
|
Mary Grace Barela, 91,
- passed away May 23, 2020, in Lakewood, Colo. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Madeline (Jim) Santos and Lou (Jim) Garbiso of Pueblo, Cindy (Dick) Annett of Littleton, Andy (Tracey) Barela of Colorado Springs and Judy (John) Feeney of Morrison; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Preceded in death by husband of 42 years, Rudy Barela, in 1990; son, Tony Barela in 2003; and granddaughter, Katelyn Marie Wiseman, in 2004. Mary was born to Moses and Frances Sena on Dec. 7, 1928, in Valdez, Colo., and was a member of St. Joseph Parish and St. Mary Help of Christians. Private family service. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 28, 2020