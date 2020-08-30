1/1
Mary Barnhill
Mary Lou Barnhill, 87, passed away peacefully on Aug. 22, at the house she made a home for over 54 years. Mary's other half, Doug-las Leon Barnhill, is quick to remind how lucky he was to have spent 69 years of marriage with his high school sweetheart. Born in Dale, Okla., she was the daughter of James Earl Oliver and Mary Elaine Enoch. Railroad work brought the family to Pueblo. Mary graduated from Central High School. Family was everything to Mary. She found genuine happiness in her role as wife, mother, and grandmother. Mary loved riding shotgun with Doug over the many years and countless miles. Memories made road tripping across the coun-try and watching her children, Vicky and Doug-las compete were some of her fondest. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, James Earl Oliver and Mary Elaine Enoch; son Doug-las Barnhill Jr.; daugh-ter-in-law, Barbra Sue Barnhill; and grandson, Jarrod Thomas Valdez. Mary is survived by her husband, Douglas; daugh-ter Vicky (J. Pat) Valdez; grandchildren, James Earl Barnhill and family, Jes Douglas Valdez and sons, Jacob Cole Valdez, Jamey, and Jake; her sister, Barbara Sue Mallard; and nephews Roy Don and John P. Mallard. Kindness, generosity and positivity defined Mary. She was a beautiful soul that had a life well lived. She is loved and will be missed. Happy trails Momma. In line with her wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in her name. For online condolences please visit www.tgmccarthy.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home
329 Goodnight Ave
Pueblo, CO 81004
7195435611
