Mary Mildred Butkovich (Fouts) was born on March 29, 1921, and entered into rest June 27, 2020. A mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she died peacefully at home with family by her side. She was born in Wayne Township, Tippecanoe County, Ind. She attended Purdue Univer-sity and also business school. She worked in the manufacturing industry as a steno-grapher for Fairfield Manufacturing, Brown Rubber and in Pueblo for Luria Brothers. She was president of Beta Sigma Phi in Lafayette, Ind., and president of Welcome Wagon in Pueblo, Colo. After World War II, she married Antone E. But-kovich (Tony) who proposed to her on their first date. She became a homemaker who also sewed, did needlepoint and made teddy bears and dolls. She and Tony had two daughters. Tony and Mary were married for 66 years until his death in 2014. Together Tony and Mary traveled in their motor home and as she put it "danced our lives away." Mary had a full life. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tony; her sister, Helen; her brother, Leonard; and her oldest daughter, Toni. She is survived by her youngest daughter, Terri Butkovich of Fort Collins, Colo.; two grandchildren, John David (Andria) Christensen and Heidi Lynn Christensen; and three great-grandchildren. Services were held at Soller-Baker Funeral Home in Lafayette, Ind., followed by a graveyard service at the West Point Cemetery, West Point, Ind.



