- her eternal home Oct. 9, 2019. Mary was born Oct. 26, 1923, in Pueblo to Greek immigrant parents. She was a 1941 graduate of Central High School and worked at New York Life Insurance for many years. She married her husband, Robert L. "Bob" Carlino in 1947 and they worked alongside each other for over 45 years at their business, Bob Carlino Shoe Repair. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Christine (Gene) Tapia; grand-daughters, Lindsay Tapia Vinci (T.J.) and Megan (Ty) Trahern and great-grandson, Anthony Robert "Tony" Vinci. She is survived by sister, Connie "Dena" Cullen; nieces, Dena (Leo) Amaya; Harriet Zaharias Miller of Chattanooga, Tenn.; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Bette Carlino; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Theros and Harriet (Vetoyanis) ros; in-laws, Charles and Mamie Carlino; as well as brothers, Chris (Kayte) ros Zaharias and Gus ros; infant sister, Adeline ros. Also predeceasing her were her brothers and sister-in-laws, George Cullen, Joe (Frances) Carlino, Tony Carlino, Jean Carlino and nephew, Tony Carlino. Mary was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church where she and Bob participated in many activities. She also loved reading, attending her granddaughters' sporting events, trips to Cripple Creek and watching "The Golden Girls," the Denver Broncos and "Law and Order SVU." The family would like to thank Dr. Nancy Chuch, Breanna Frees, PA-C, Parkview Medical Center, Parkview Home Health, Life Care Center and Sangre de Cristo Hospice for their excellent care of Mary. The family respectfully requests the omission of food and flowers. Contributions may be made in Mary's memory to St. John Greek Orthodox Church or the Sangre de Cristo Hospice, in care of the funeral home office. Viewing will be 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. and Trisagion (prayer service), 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home. Funeral service, 10 a. m. Thursday, Oct. 17, St. John Greek Orthodox Church, 1010 Spruce St. The family will receive friends after the burial at a lunch reception at the Pueblo Union Depot. Please visit her memorial at www.tgmccarthy.com. Arrangements under the direction of T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 13, 2019