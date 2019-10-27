Home

POWERED BY

Mary Carlino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Carlino In Memoriam

CARD OF THANKS
The family of
Mary D. Carlino
would like to express our gratitude for the many kind gestures of support during this sad time.
Special thanks to
Rev. Stephen Powley,
Rev. Thomas Lynch,
Cantor Alex Ellis and and the members of St. John's Greek Orthodox Church. Thanks also to Lori Tapia for the coordination of the reception.
We also appreciate Dorie and Angelique's loving care of Mary these past few years.
Gene and Chris Tapia
and Family

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.