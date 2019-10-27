|
|
CARD OF THANKS
The family of
Mary D. Carlino
would like to express our gratitude for the many kind gestures of support during this sad time.
Special thanks to
Rev. Stephen Powley,
Rev. Thomas Lynch,
Cantor Alex Ellis and and the members of St. John's Greek Orthodox Church. Thanks also to Lori Tapia for the coordination of the reception.
We also appreciate Dorie and Angelique's loving care of Mary these past few years.
Gene and Chris Tapia
and Family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 27, 2019