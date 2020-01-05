|
|
Mary E. Duran, 79, of
- Pueblo, passed away on Dec. 30, 2019. She was born on Jan. 10, 1940, in Pueblo. Preceded in death by parents, Benito and Vera Roque; brothers, Thomas, Benito Jr. and George Roque; and sisters, Isabel and Lupe. Survived by loving husband, Robert Duran, children, Yvonne (Gary) Trujillo, Joan (Duane) Martinez and Dean Duran; grandchildren, Nic, Josh, Sheree and Robbie; nine great-grandchildren, four brothers, four sisers, and numerous other loved ones. Mary spent numerous years working at Pueblo City Schools and St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center. Cremation has already taken place. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Romero Chapel, followed by a reception in the Romero Hall.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 5, 2020