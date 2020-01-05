Home

POWERED BY

Mary Duran


01/10/1940 - 12/30/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Duran Obituary
Mary E. Duran, 79, of
Pueblo, passed away on Dec. 30, 2019. She was born on Jan. 10, 1940, in Pueblo. Preceded in death by parents, Benito and Vera Roque; brothers, Thomas, Benito Jr. and George Roque; and sisters, Isabel and Lupe. Survived by loving husband, Robert Duran, children, Yvonne (Gary) Trujillo, Joan (Duane) Martinez and Dean Duran; grandchildren, Nic, Josh, Sheree and Robbie; nine great-grandchildren, four brothers, four sisers, and numerous other loved ones. Mary spent numerous years working at Pueblo City Schools and St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center. Cremation has already taken place. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Romero Chapel, followed by a reception in the Romero Hall.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -