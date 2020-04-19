|
Mary Elizabeth "Mary
passed away March 31, 2020, in Pendleton, Ore., or two days prior to her 105th birthday. Her parents and grandparents became some of the earliest settlers of Beulah, Colo. MaryBeth was home- birthed on April 2, 1915, the third child of Robert Luther and Sueemma (Ware) Sease's four children including two sisters, Nadine Marie (Everett) Owens and Alena Lee (Claude) Ritchie, and her brother, Robert Eugene Sease. Robert and Sueemma moved their family from Beulah to Pueblo when MaryBeth was nine years old. There she attended 4th and 5th grades at Lincoln Elementary, and 6th at Carlile Elementary. In 1929, she became a member of the first 7th grade class to attend junior high in the building later to be known as Keating Junior High School. She went on to attend and graduate from Pueblo Central High School. Her favorite memory of high school was her participation playing the French Horn and Cello in the Stillman Lassies Girls' Band. An accomplished musician and knitter, MaryBeth was proficient in both. Throughout her life she enjoyed sharing her musical talents with others, playing the piano and organ for the churches that she attended as well as different Beulah Valley functions. She displayed her knitting skills with her very first piece- an ensemble of a dress and accompanying jacket. She often questioned herself as to why she took on such a difficult first attempt, but was excited to finish and wear it. She also made numerous sweaters and baby blankets for her family and charities. When questioned about her secret to longevity, MaryBeth quickly answered "Vitamin Shake" that she regularly drank each morning. In her memory, the family will gather this summer at the Beulah, Colo. cemetery that her grandfather, John Jacob Sease, donated in 1869 to his beloved community. For those who would like to celebrate MaryBeth's life, please donate memorial contributions in her name to the Beulah Valley Cemetery or the Beulah Valley Historical Society, P.O. Box 826, Beulah, Colo., 81023. Mom, welcome to your new home. We love you and miss you. Surviving members of her family include two sons, Melvin "Duke" (Darlene) Ralston Jr. of Wichita, Kan., and Richard "Rick" (Darlina) Ralston of Pueblo, Colo.; and one daughter, Jackie Sue (Mark) Petersen of Pendleton, Ore. Of course her extended family survivors include many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. She married her first husband, Melvin Blakeley "Mel" Ralston on June 19, 1935, and after his death in 1981, she married her second husband, Henry Jackson "Jack" Duncan on June 20, 1992. Jack died in 2016.
- Beth" (Sease) Ralston Duncan,
