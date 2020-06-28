IN MEMORIAM

On Your 7th Anniversary in Heaven

Mary Ellen Olonia

















We thought of you today

But that is nothing new

We thought of you

yesterday

And will tomorrow too

We think of you in silence

And make no outward show

For what it meant to

lose you

Only those who love

you know

Remembering you is easy

We do it everyday

Its the heartache of

losing you

That will never go away.

Love,

Olonia, Elliss and

Scott Families