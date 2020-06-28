IN MEMORIAM
On Your 7th Anniversary in Heaven
Mary Ellen Olonia
We thought of you today
But that is nothing new
We thought of you
yesterday
And will tomorrow too
We think of you in silence
And make no outward show
For what it meant to
lose you
Only those who love
you know
Remembering you is easy
We do it everyday
Its the heartache of
losing you
That will never go away.
Love,
Olonia, Elliss and
Scott Families
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 28, 2020.