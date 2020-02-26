|
Mary "Julie" Escobedo,
- 72, of Pueblo, passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maximilliano and Josephina Archuleta; siblings, Danny, Joe and Manuel Archuleta, Vera Padilla, Flora Martinez and Lucy Martinez. Julie is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, George; special nephew and niece, Roy and Beth Ortiz; siblings, Della Padilla, Josie (Steve) Klein, Thomas (Martha) Archuleta, Richard (Barbara) Archuleta; her beloved dachshund, "Son" Luke; and many special nephews, nieces and friends. Julie was a homemaker and devoted wife. She also provided daycare to many of her family and friends and considered this her life's calling. She enjoyed watching the Denver Broncos and spending time with family and friends. Julie will be remembered for her cooking, "the gift of gab", and mostly, as her family's matriarch. She was taken from us way too early, but we know she has joined her mom and dad in heaven. In lieu of flowers and food, donations may be made in Julie's honor to . A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday Feb. 29, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Church with the Rev. X. Selvakumar as officiant. A reception will follow in the Mediterranean room at St. Francis.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 26, 2020