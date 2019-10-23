Home

Mary Grebenc

Mary Grebenc Obituary
Mary Grebenc, 93,
passed away Oct. 20, 2019. Survived by siblings, Bob (Jo) Millison and Helen Adkins; sister-in-law, Illona Millison; numerous nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grand-nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Albert J. Grebenc; parents, Pete and Anna Millison; brothers, Sam, Joe and Stephen; and brother-in-law, Richard L. Adkins. Mary was retired from the CF&I as an accountant. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Private family service. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 23, 2019
