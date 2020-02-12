|
Mary Hale went to be
with
the Lord Feb. 6, 2020. Mary was born June 16, 1927, in Detroit,
- Mich. Fred and Mary Hale moved to Colo-rado City from Chicago to raise their family in 1969. Mary was preceded in death by her daughters, Joan Graves and Mary Traeber. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Fred Hale; sons, Fred (Misa Dunkel), Tom, Bill (Valerie) and Jim (Kelly) Hale; son-in-law, Art Traeber; grandchildren, Lauri Graves, Julie (Brian) Bosacker, Hope (Morgan) Bartlett, Hannah, Austin and Connor Hale, Brittany and Braely; great-grandchildren, Chad Graves and Seth and Paige Bosacker. Mary was known for her unwavering love and care for her husband. She adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cherished every moment spent with them. They brought so much joy to her life. When they would visit, her face would shine and it was evident how much she loved them. Conversations were always ended on a positive note. Mary showed extreme faith and strength in all of life's challen-ges. Mary would often say how very blessed her life was and always looked for the positive in all situations. She will be forever remembered in our hearts. A private family service is being held at St. Aloysius Cath-olic Church on Feb.15, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Aloysius Church in Rye, Colo.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 12, 2020