Mary Jasdzewski


01/08/1940 - 01/11/2020
Mary Jasdzewski Obituary
Mary Cathy Jasdzewski,
80, passed away on Jan. 11, 2020, in Pueblo. Cathy was born Jan. 8, 1940, in Costilla, N. M., to Joe and Stella Barela. Cathy was a hair dresser by trade. She loved to do crafts, listen to oldies, and dance. She won many dancing contests when she was younger. Cathy was a very loving, caring and giving person who always went with the flow. She was happy-go-lucky and had a great disposition. She loved being with family. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Jasdzewski; her brothers, Jim and Lawrence Barela and Dave Sanchez; her sisters-in- law, Martha and Nancy Barela; brother-in-law, Hugh French; nieces, Jamie Bobian, Alyssa Rodriguez, Dave Sanchez and Nathan Barela. She is survived by her daughter, Darlene Brown; brothers, Ron (Vela) Barela, Geno and Bob Barela; sisters, Doris (Jim Gonzales) and Stella French; sisters-in- law, Helen Barela and Teresa Sanchez; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service, noon Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, Angelus Chapel. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 19, 2020
