|
|
Mary Cathy Jasdzewski,
- 80, passed away on Jan. 11, 2020, in Pueblo. Cathy was born Jan. 8, 1940, in Costilla, N. M., to Joe and Stella Barela. Cathy was a hair dresser by trade. She loved to do crafts, listen to oldies, and dance. She won many dancing contests when she was younger. Cathy was a very loving, caring and giving person who always went with the flow. She was happy-go-lucky and had a great disposition. She loved being with family. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Jasdzewski; her brothers, Jim and Lawrence Barela and Dave Sanchez; her sisters-in- law, Martha and Nancy Barela; brother-in-law, Hugh French; nieces, Jamie Bobian, Alyssa Rodriguez, Dave Sanchez and Nathan Barela. She is survived by her daughter, Darlene Brown; brothers, Ron (Vela) Barela, Geno and Bob Barela; sisters, Doris (Jim Gonzales) and Stella French; sisters-in- law, Helen Barela and Teresa Sanchez; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service, noon Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, Angelus Chapel. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 19, 2020