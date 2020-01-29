Home

Rosary
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady of the Meadows
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Meadows

Mary M. Pullaro

Mary M. Pullaro Obituary
Mary M. Pullaro, 80,
lifetime resident of
Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Saturday Jan. 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Joe (USMC), Bill and Ed; sister, Millie; in-laws, Joe, Lucille, Eva and Mark. Survived by loving husband of 55 years, Anthony "Tony"; children, Lesa (Mike) Sinchak, Robert (Michele); five grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Rosary will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Our Lady of the Meadows. Funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made to in Mary's honor.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 29, 2020
