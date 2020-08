Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Margaret Montoya, 87, of Pueblo went to be with the Lord on July 27, 2020. Private family service, 2 p.m. Friday with Live Stream through Face-book at Romero Family Funeral Home-Pueblo, followed by Internment. Imperial Memorial Gardens.



