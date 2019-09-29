|
|
IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory of
Our Sweet and
Precious Mom,
Mary Masterantonio
Today on her Birthday,
September 29th
Sweet Mom,
Today would have been your 112th Birthday.
We had a wonderful
Mother who never
really grew old.
Mom your smile was made of sunshine and your heart was solid gold.
Your eyes were bright as shining stars and in your cheeks fair roses
we could see.
We had a wonderful Mother and that is the
way it will always be.
But even tho she is in Heaven we know she is still keeping an eye on us and helping us get through each day.
Sweet Mom our life was blessed by having you as our Precious Mom.
You were wise, resourceful and kind to us and
everyone you knew.
We are forever grateful and so thankful to God for entrusting us to the love of the worlds most wonderful Mother, You!
Have another glorious birthday in Heaven with God, your precious
Hubby, baby daughter
Lucille and ALL our loved ones, too!
We will have a Birthday Mass for you on Sunday
to celebrate your
Special Day.
God has ALL of you in His keeping, we have
ALL of you deep
within our hearts.
We wait for the day
when we will all be
together again.
Rest in Peace Sweet Mom and Happy Birthday to the BEST MOM there
EVER was.
Love, Hugs and Licks,
Your (2) girls, Rose,
Antoinette and Our Puppy Angel Lou, too!
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 29, 2019