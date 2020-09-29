1/1
IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory of
Our Sweet and Precious Mom
Mary Masterantonio
Today on her Birthday, Sept. 29th
Sweet Mom,
Today would have been your 113th Birthday-Whoever said "nobody's perfect" must have
never met you.
They must have never seen how unselfishly you gave of yourself,
day after day,
to our family.
They must have never heard how you could
calm our fears,
boost our egos and
brighten days with a
few special words...
like "Jesus, Mary,
Joseph help us!"
They must have never felt your gentle hugs,
giving your support,
guidance and most of all LOVE!
Mom, they say no
one is perfect,
but to us you were as
close as anyone gets.
Have another glorious Birthday in Heaven
with God,
your precious Hubby,
baby daughter Lucille and all your loved ones, too! We will have a Birthday Mass for you to celebrate your Special Day.
God has ALL of you
in His Keeping,
we have ALL of you deep within our hearts.
Waiting for the day
when we will all
be together again.
Rest in Peace Sweet Mom and Happy Birthday to The Best Mom
there ever was.
Love, Hugs and "Licks",
Your (2) Girls, Rose,
Antoinette and Our Puppy Angel Lou, too!