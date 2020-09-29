IN MEMORIAM

In Loving Memory of

Our Sweet and Precious Mom

Mary Masterantonio

Today on her Birthday, Sept. 29th

Sweet Mom,

Today would have been your 113th Birthday-Whoever said "nobody's perfect" must have

never met you.

They must have never seen how unselfishly you gave of yourself,

day after day,

to our family.

They must have never heard how you could

calm our fears,

boost our egos and

brighten days with a

few special words...

like "Jesus, Mary,

Joseph help us!"

They must have never felt your gentle hugs,

giving your support,

guidance and most of all LOVE!

Mom, they say no

one is perfect,

but to us you were as

close as anyone gets.

Have another glorious Birthday in Heaven

with God,

your precious Hubby,

baby daughter Lucille and all your loved ones, too! We will have a Birthday Mass for you to celebrate your Special Day.

God has ALL of you

in His Keeping,

we have ALL of you deep within our hearts.

Waiting for the day

when we will all

be together again.

Rest in Peace Sweet Mom and Happy Birthday to The Best Mom

there ever was.

Love, Hugs and "Licks",

Your (2) Girls, Rose,

Antoinette and Our Puppy Angel Lou, too!