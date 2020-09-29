1/1
Mary Masterantonio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory of
Our Sweet and Precious Mom
Mary Masterantonio
Today on her Birthday, Sept. 29th
Sweet Mom,
Today would have been your 113th Birthday-Whoever said "nobody's perfect" must have
never met you.
They must have never seen how unselfishly you gave of yourself,
day after day,
to our family.
They must have never heard how you could
calm our fears,
boost our egos and
brighten days with a
few special words...
like "Jesus, Mary,
Joseph help us!"
They must have never felt your gentle hugs,
giving your support,
guidance and most of all LOVE!
Mom, they say no
one is perfect,
but to us you were as
close as anyone gets.
Have another glorious Birthday in Heaven
with God,
your precious Hubby,
baby daughter Lucille and all your loved ones, too! We will have a Birthday Mass for you to celebrate your Special Day.
God has ALL of you
in His Keeping,
we have ALL of you deep within our hearts.
Waiting for the day
when we will all
be together again.
Rest in Peace Sweet Mom and Happy Birthday to The Best Mom
there ever was.
Love, Hugs and "Licks",
Your (2) Girls, Rose,
Antoinette and Our Puppy Angel Lou, too!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved