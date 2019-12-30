|
Mary M. McDonald, 76,
- passed away on Dec. 25, 2019. She was born on March 20, 1943, in Michigan. Preceded in death by husband, Thomas E. McDonald Sr.; parents, Carl and Mary Johnson; and brother, Charlie Johnson. Survived by children, Deb-orah Thomas-Trujillo, Thomas E. McDonald Jr., Sherry (Kevin) Parker and Brenda (Mike) Pope; eight grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren and numerous other loved ones. Mary spent about 43 years as a caregiver at many nursing facilities. Inurn-ment, 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Imperial Memorial Gardens, followed by Celebration of Life in Imperial's Hall. Online condolences, imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 30, 2019