Mary McDonald


03/20/1943 - 12/25/2019
Mary McDonald Obituary
Mary M. McDonald, 76,
passed away on Dec. 25, 2019. She was born on March 20, 1943, in Michigan. Preceded in death by husband, Thomas E. McDonald Sr.; parents, Carl and Mary Johnson; and brother, Charlie Johnson. Survived by children, Deb-orah Thomas-Trujillo, Thomas E. McDonald Jr., Sherry (Kevin) Parker and Brenda (Mike) Pope; eight grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren and numerous other loved ones. Mary spent about 43 years as a caregiver at many nursing facilities. Inurn-ment, 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Imperial Memorial Gardens, followed by Celebration of Life in Imperial's Hall. Online condolences, imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 30, 2019
