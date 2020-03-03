Home

Mary Mercedes Figueroa

Mary Mercedes Figueroa Obituary
Mary Mercedes Figueroa,
80, passed away Feb. 29, 2020,
affectionately known as
"Chana" to family and friends. She was born Sept. 9. 1939. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Albessa (Martinez) Guerin; brothers, Benito Guerin and Joe Guerin; and daughter, Dolores Baca. Mary enjoyed going to Cripple Creek, member of the Eagles, she enjoyed dancing and helping others. But most importantly she loved her family and spending quality time with each of them, sharing her wisdom and stories, and instilling the importance of faith, education and hard work. Mary is survived by her children, Emelie (Tony) Martinez and Phillip (Laura) Figueroa; grandchildren, Tony (Pam) Saldana, Antionette Saldana, Tony Martinez Jr., Brittney (Darrion) Hatchett, Maddie Figueroa, PJ Figueroa; five great-grandchildren; five great-great-grand-children; sisters, Melia Martinez and Mary Myers; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Special thank you to Legacy and Life Care Center. Funeral service, 11 a.m., Wednesday, Angelus Chapel. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 3, 2020
