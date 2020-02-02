|
|
Mary Katherine Ryan Mary Katherine Ryan
- passed away peacefully on Jan. 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Patrick Ryan and Marian Dorothy Ryan; and her sister, Margaret Ellen Ryan. She is survived by her sister, Maureen (Aaron) Ryan-Salem; her nephew, James Ryan; her daughter, Shawn (Race Raio) Yoxey; her son, Erin (Cathie) Bonham; and her grandchildren, Conor Yoxey, Rowan Yoxey, Angus Yoxey, Quinn Yoxey, Ellen Bonham, Emily Bonham, Meg-han Bonham and Nathan Bonham. A 1965 graduate of Centennial High School, she was born in Denver, Colo., on Oct. 28, 1947, the daughter of proud Irish American parents and the oldest of three sisters. Despite struggling with substance use disorder and mental health issues much of her adult life, she was fiercely loyal, smart, kind, beautiful, sassy, funny and snarky. She had the characteristic acerbic Irish wit, wry sense of humor and an infectious smile that made her already gorgeous green eyes sparkle with mischief. She loved the outdoors, animals, Win-nie-the-Pooh and anything Irish. For the past several years, she loved the relationships she built with the staff at Life Care Center, specifically, Lisa, Antionette, Peggy (formerly of LifeCare), Margaret and others too many to name. Thank you all so much for sharing your "Mary" stories and for the love, care and compassion you showed her over the years. Above all else, she believed her greatest accomplishments were her children. She loved them unconditionally and was so proud of them. She loved bragging about them to anyone who asked and even those who didn't. More recently, she enjoyed visits with her sister, Maureen, and on warm days, taking walks (in her wheelchair) with her daughter and her grandchildren in the neighborhood around Life Care Center. As stated previously, special thanks goes out to the staff at Life Care Center. Thanks also to Sangre de Christo Hospice and Yanera McCul-ley-Sedillo of Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc., both of whom helped guide our family through this diffcult time. There will be no service. The family has chosen to celebrate her life in private. In lieu of cards or flowers, her family asks that donations be made to Crossroads Turning Points or Addict to Athlete, or bet-ter yet, hug those close to you and tell them you love them.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 2, 2020