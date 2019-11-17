Home

Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 583-1313
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
Mary Valdez


1942 - 2019
Mary Valdez Obituary
Mary Anna Valdez, 77,
of Pueblo, born Jan. 27, 1942, in Clayton, N.M. passed away on Nov. 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband, Daniel T. Valdez; parents, Seferino and Juanita Otero; and bro-thers, Joe, Bob and Paul. She is survived by her daughter, Charlene Valdez; son, Daniel (Michele) Valdez; grandchildren, Sofia, Andres, Darchelle, Shayli, Desiree and Amber; great- grandchildren, Macy, Silas, Ava, Alize, Jesse, Amelia, Matthew and Rosalie; sisters, Betty, Theresa, Irene (Rich-ard), Claudine (Gilbert) and brother, Dave. Mary loved to play bingo, scratch lottery tickets, collect coins and watch the Denver Broncos play. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial service, 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 17, 2019
