|
|
Mary Anna Valdez, 77,
- of Pueblo, born Jan. 27, 1942, in Clayton, N.M. passed away on Nov. 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband, Daniel T. Valdez; parents, Seferino and Juanita Otero; and bro-thers, Joe, Bob and Paul. She is survived by her daughter, Charlene Valdez; son, Daniel (Michele) Valdez; grandchildren, Sofia, Andres, Darchelle, Shayli, Desiree and Amber; great- grandchildren, Macy, Silas, Ava, Alize, Jesse, Amelia, Matthew and Rosalie; sisters, Betty, Theresa, Irene (Rich-ard), Claudine (Gilbert) and brother, Dave. Mary loved to play bingo, scratch lottery tickets, collect coins and watch the Denver Broncos play. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial service, 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 17, 2019