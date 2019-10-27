|
Mary Viola Portillos,
- passed away on Oct. 14, 2019. Born in Pueblo, Colo. on July 28, 1935; she was 84 years old. Mary V. was married to her loving husband, Charles Portillos, for 59 wonderful years. They lived in Pueblo their entire adult life where they raised their two children surrounded by numerous relatives and friends. Mary V. by profession was a legal secretary and was employed by prominent attorney and close friend Edward M. Yaklich for 30 years. She was well known in the Pueblo community and because of her profession she was often sought out and acted as an advisor in the many lives that she touched. Her genuine nature to help others was her calling card to share with family and friends over a lifetime that was accented with love and compassion. Mary V. settled into retirement, enjoying family, socializing, traveling and living a happy life spreading her kindness between family and friends. She is survived by son, Curtis and Jennifer Portillos; daughter, Sharon and Al Sanchez; and three grandchildren, Andrea, Chase and Owen. She is also survived by 20 nieces and 18 nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Antonio and Antonia Viola Jimenez; and brother, Anthony Jimenez Jr. Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Rosary, 10 a.m.; Mass, 10:30 a.m. The burial will be held at Imperial Cemetery immediately following Mass followed by a reception at St. Francis Church banquet hall.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 27, 2019