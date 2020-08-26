Mary Vivian Hernandez,
89, passed away Aug. 21, 2020. A lifetime Pueblo-an, she was born Feb. 13, 1931, to the union of Pete and Della (Cordova) Chavez, who preceded her in death along with her beloved husband, Paul Hernandez; siblings, Leo Chavez, Dolores Avalos, Rosalie Ruiz, and Ted Chavez. Mary enjoyed cooking, gardening, holidays and her Cripple Creek outings. She loved sitting on her porch with her family, friends and neighbors. She cherished most all her family gatherings. Vivian leaves to cherish her memory her children, Paulette (Tony) Alfaro, Anna Hernandez, Mark (Lori) Hernandez, and Lisa (Chris) Cruz; grandchildren, Mariano (Denise) Gomez, Latisha (Miguel) Garcia, Devin (Alexa) Garcia, Timothy and Jacob Hernandez; great-grandchildren, Miliana Gomez, Ayla Garcia, Tiago and Rodrigo Lerma; other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, St. Joseph Catholic Church, following gathering restrictions. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolence at www.angleuspueblo.com