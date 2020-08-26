1/1
Mary Vivian Hernandez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Vivian Hernandez, 89, passed away Aug. 21, 2020. A lifetime Pueblo-an, she was born Feb. 13, 1931, to the union of Pete and Della (Cordova) Chavez, who preceded her in death along with her beloved husband, Paul Hernandez; siblings, Leo Chavez, Dolores Avalos, Rosalie Ruiz, and Ted Chavez. Mary enjoyed cooking, gardening, holidays and her Cripple Creek outings. She loved sitting on her porch with her family, friends and neighbors. She cherished most all her family gatherings. Vivian leaves to cherish her memory her children, Paulette (Tony) Alfaro, Anna Hernandez, Mark (Lori) Hernandez, and Lisa (Chris) Cruz; grandchildren, Mariano (Denise) Gomez, Latisha (Miguel) Garcia, Devin (Alexa) Garcia, Timothy and Jacob Hernandez; great-grandchildren, Miliana Gomez, Ayla Garcia, Tiago and Rodrigo Lerma; other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, St. Joseph Catholic Church, following gathering restrictions. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolence at www.angleuspueblo.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved