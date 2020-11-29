1/1
Mary (Brandt) Wheeler
Mary (Brandt) Wheeler, 61, passed from this life on Nov. 24, 2020, in Pueblo. She was born to Bruce and Elizabeth Brandt on Feb. 26, 1959 in Cortez, Colo. Most of her life Mary lived in the Denver area and in Pueblo. She loved her family immensely, had a great sense of humor, and was adiligent, hard worker with a heart of gold. Mary was prede-ceased by her parents; and her sisters, Bruce Ann Bailey and Carolyn Crosby. Survivors include her children, Nicole Lenston (Scott), Jake Gonzalez and Katie Wheeler (her mom's care- taker); former husband, Rick Wheeler; grandchildren, Tyler Behunin (Destiny), DeJon, Jaidon and Dreux Lenston, Makayla, Malia and JJ Gonzalez, Kayliona and Braxton Wheeler; six siblings survive: Donna DiIorio (Carolyn), Mike (Ruth) Brandt, Bridget (Kevan) Worley, Jean (Ed) Sharpe, John (Cindy) Brandt and Brenda (Scott) Prickett. She will also be fondly remembered by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Even in death, Mary is a hero, donating her remains to science. She will be cremated. Family will celebrate her life when it is safe for us to gather. Donations may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice or the charity of your choice.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 29, 2020.
