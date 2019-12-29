|
72, of Pueblo passed away on Dec. 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Carl "Dagger" Martinez; parents, Jose and Elvira Martinez; siblings, Aron, Jasper and Alicia Martinez; son-in-law, Ron Casaus; in-laws, Jim and Teresina Martinez; two brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; numerous other family. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, George; daughters, Anita and Diane (Eric Wishoff) Martinez; daughter-in-law, Corinne Martinez; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jose (Betty), Sisto (LuLu), Gilbert (Joanne), Rosie Mascarenas, Juan (Elke), Leandro, Antonio (Leslie) Martinez and Theresa (Nick) Tafoya; 15 brothers and sisters-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Rosary, 9:30 a.m. followed by memorial service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 29, 2019