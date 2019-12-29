Home

MaryAnn "Tana" Martinez

MaryAnn "Tana" Martinez Obituary
MaryAnn "Tana"
Martinez, 72, of
Pueblo passed away on Dec. 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Carl "Dagger" Martinez; parents, Jose and Elvira Martinez; siblings, Aron, Jasper and Alicia Martinez; son-in-law, Ron Casaus; in-laws, Jim and Teresina Martinez; two brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; numerous other family. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, George; daughters, Anita and Diane (Eric Wishoff) Martinez; daughter-in-law, Corinne Martinez; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jose (Betty), Sisto (LuLu), Gilbert (Joanne), Rosie Mascarenas, Juan (Elke), Leandro, Antonio (Leslie) Martinez and Theresa (Nick) Tafoya; 15 brothers and sisters-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Rosary, 9:30 a.m. followed by memorial service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 29, 2019
