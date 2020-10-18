1/1
Matthew DeHerrera
11/08/1956 - 10/08/2020
Matthew Alarico DeHerrera, 63, of Pueblo passed away on Oct. 8, 2020. He was born on Nov. 8, 1956, in Rocky Ford, Colo., and was raised in Boone. Matt was preceded in death by his parents, Lico and Rachel DeHer-rera. He is survived by his children, Karen De-Herrera and Matthew (Alex) DeHerrera-Lopez; grandsons, Elisha and Chauncy Lopez; siblings, Vicky (Eloy) Gonzales, Bryan (Lori) DeHerrera, Cindy (Mark) Armenta, Eugene DeHerrera and Ava DeHerrera; godson, Ricci Roybal; best friend, John (Irene) Pacheco; extended family and friends. Matt graduated from Pueblo County High School class of 1975 where he played on the Hornet baseball team. Matt also began hauling hay while in high school and fell in love with driving trucks, eventually making it his life long career. Honoring Matt's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private gathering will be held at a later date.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

