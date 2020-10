Or Copy this URL to Share

Matthew Louis Otero, 26, of Pueblo, passed away on Oct. 15, 2020. Viewing, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, in 10 person, half hour, rotations. Please call to schedule a time at Romero's, 719-583-1313. Graveside service, 2 p.m. Thursday, Imperial Memorial Gardens.



