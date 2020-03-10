Home

Matthw Daniel Medina

Matthw Daniel Medina Obituary
Matthew Daniel
Medina passed away March 3, 2020.
He was born on April 29, 1970, in Alamosa, Colo., to Danny Medina (deceased) and Louella Medina Watkins (surviving). He is survived by daughter, Rosaleigh (David) Olivas, and her mother, Juanita Salazar; and grandchildren, Giddeon, Bentley and Ella Olivas; daughter, Lauren Medina; sisters, Dawn Yarborough (Mike) and Ciana Doss (Michael Martinez); grandmother, Della Trujillo; several aunts, uncles and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Danny Medina; grandmother, Mary Medina; and great-grandmother, Faye Jewett. Matthew was dearly loved by many and leaves a void that cannot be filled. Matthew's remains will be cremated and his life celebrated by his family in Denver, Colo.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 10, 2020
