Maureen Ella Gilchrist
was born April 10, 1925, to the union of Leslie and Dorothea Gilchrist, and entered in to the peaceful sleep of death on Sept. 18, 2019, at the age of 94. Maureen sincerely embraced the hope of a future resurrection into a peaceful new earth as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Maureen retired from Mountain Bell Telephone Company in December of 1969, after 26 years of service. Maureen is survived by her spiritual family. At her request, there will be no viewing. Graveside service, 11 a.m. on Wed-nesday, Sept .25, 2019, at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 22, 2019