Maurice Beauvais
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maurice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maurice "Mix" Beauvais, 85, of Steam-boat Springs and Denver, passed away on June 7, 2020, as the result of complications from a stroke. Mix was born in Pueblo in 1935 and attended Central High, class of 1953. He went on further to attend the University of Southern Colorado in Pueblo. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Karen; son, Brete Beauvais of Pue-blo; daughters, Brenda (Buffy) Meyer of Littleton, Brandy Beauvais (Hunt) of Steamboat Springs and Julie of Arizona; and two grandchildren, Isaac and Conner Droke, both of Den-ver; sisters and brothers, Kay Perkins of Pueblo, Ken Beauvais of Denver, and Mike Beauvais of Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held in Steamboat Springs at a later date when friends and family will gather.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved