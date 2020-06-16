Maurice Beauvais

Maurice "Mix" Beauvais, 85, of Steam-boat Springs and Denver, passed away on June 7, 2020, as the result of complications from a stroke. Mix was born in Pueblo in 1935 and attended Central High, class of 1953. He went on further to attend the University of Southern Colorado in Pueblo. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Karen; son, Brete Beauvais of Pue-blo; daughters, Brenda (Buffy) Meyer of Littleton, Brandy Beauvais (Hunt) of Steamboat Springs and Julie of Arizona; and two grandchildren, Isaac and Conner Droke, both of Den-ver; sisters and brothers, Kay Perkins of Pueblo, Ken Beauvais of Denver, and Mike Beauvais of Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held in Steamboat Springs at a later date when friends and family will gather.



